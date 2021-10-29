Barclays Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €71.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

