Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Banner has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

