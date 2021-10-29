Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 22nd

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400. The firm has a market cap of $235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

