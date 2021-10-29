Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,435 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Lawson Products worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $50.23 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $455.99 million, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

