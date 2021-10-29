Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

