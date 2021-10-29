Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter.

IBDT opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

