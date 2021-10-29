Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $12.14 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

