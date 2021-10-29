Bank of Montreal Can Sells 646,880 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 646,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sabre were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.12. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

