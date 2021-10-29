Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 485 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.