Bank of Montreal Can Invests $402,000 in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $105,846,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of LGO opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

