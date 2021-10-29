Bank of Montreal Can Has $406,000 Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in City were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of City by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.