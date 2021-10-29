Bank of Montreal Can Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,363.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,335.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 335,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after acquiring an additional 148,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.