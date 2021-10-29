Bank of Montreal Can Buys 295 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHE opened at $186.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.47. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $157.93 and a 1-year high of $199.51.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

