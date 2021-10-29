Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BCMXY remained flat at $$14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Communications will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCMXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.