Bank of America Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $67.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,068,821 shares of company stock valued at $209,155,467.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

