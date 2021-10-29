Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.64% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $7,876,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 111,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,054. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

