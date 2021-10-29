Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.12) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €4.15 ($4.88) to €4.20 ($4.94) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

