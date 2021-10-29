BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

