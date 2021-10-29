bAlpha Achieves Market Capitalization of $792,219.24 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $792,219.24 and $349,503.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $44.01 or 0.00070469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

