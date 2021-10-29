Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

BAS opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

