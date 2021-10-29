Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 78,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,815 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

