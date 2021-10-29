Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AZIHF opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Azimut has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

