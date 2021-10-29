AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,382. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.