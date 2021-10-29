Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $38.11. 840,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,805. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

