Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVNT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Avient has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

