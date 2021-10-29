Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 469.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.