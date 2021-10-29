Aventus Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.91 Million (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Aventus Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00208471 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00099347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Coin Profile

Aventus Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

