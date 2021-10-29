Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report sales of $743.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the highest is $746.75 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

