Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.00.

ADP opened at $222.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $153.49 and a 1 year high of $224.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

