Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $43.38

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.38, but opened at $41.62. Autohome shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 19,056 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after buying an additional 920,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,230,000 after purchasing an additional 783,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

