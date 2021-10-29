AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.50 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 96,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

