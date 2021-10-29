Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.0613

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $17,026.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00325549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,951,330 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.