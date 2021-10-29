Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

