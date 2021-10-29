Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35 to $0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million to $645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.97 million.Atlassian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.380 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.53.

TEAM traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.33. 1,446,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.68. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $433.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.05, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

