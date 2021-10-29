Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 82,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,143. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $553.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

