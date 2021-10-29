Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

