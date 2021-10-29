ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price upped by CIBC to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACO.X. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

ATCO stock opened at C$40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.93. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,280,436 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

