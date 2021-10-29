ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$48.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.17.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 216,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,280,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,058,748.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

