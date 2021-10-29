AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce $10.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.87 billion and the highest is $10.23 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.52 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 2,521,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,063. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

