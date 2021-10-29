Assetmark Inc. Sells 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $258.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average of $242.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

