Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,027,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in PNM Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after buying an additional 461,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PNM Resources by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 391,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $50.04 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

