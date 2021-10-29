Assetmark Inc. Purchases 7,555 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

