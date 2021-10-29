Assetmark Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The New York Times worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

