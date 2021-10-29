Assetmark Inc. Has $5.56 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TME. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

TME stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

