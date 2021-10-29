Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 150,433 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $47.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94.

