Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AABB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 78,992,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,944,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
