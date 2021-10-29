Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 78,992,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,944,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.