ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 16,718.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of ARYD stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

