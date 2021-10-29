Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

