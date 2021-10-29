Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Argo Group International worth $166,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 625.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2,536.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $55.17 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

