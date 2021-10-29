argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $280.83

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $280.83, but opened at $304.85. argenx shares last traded at $301.19, with a volume of 841 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 151,667 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of argenx by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,780,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

